Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker Judges Scorecards Praised by Fans in Major Boxing Upset

Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Joseph Parker defeated Deontay Wilder via unanimous decision on Saturday night as part of the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia in what is now considered one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing memory.

Wilder entered the fight as the favorite, but Parker won a lopsided bout 118-111, 118-110 and 120-107 to improve to 34-3 in his career with 23 knockouts.

The loss is particularly disappointing for Wilder as he and Anthony Joshua had agreed to "all terms" for a two-fight deal that was "contingent" on both of them winning their fights this weekend in Saudi Arabia, Boxing insider Dan Rafael reported Wednesday.

Unfortunately, those bouts may not come to fruition, and Wilder even hinted after the loss that he could retire.

"We'll see what happens, we still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money. I'm a happy fighter. I'll be back, and if not, then it's been a pleasure," Wilder said. "I don't know [if I still have the same fire I used to], a lot has calmed me down. I've been wearing this smile all week long and I'mma still wear it. Nothing can stop me on that."

Although Wilder lost, boxing fans were pleased with the judges scorecards as Parker was clearly the better fighter on Saturday night: