    Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker Judges Scorecards Praised by Fans in Major Boxing Upset

    Erin WalshDecember 23, 2023

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 23: Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker exchange punches during the WBC International & WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker during the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night at Kingdom Arena on December 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
    Richard Pelham/Getty Images

    Joseph Parker defeated Deontay Wilder via unanimous decision on Saturday night as part of the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia in what is now considered one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing memory.

    Wilder entered the fight as the favorite, but Parker won a lopsided bout 118-111, 118-110 and 120-107 to improve to 34-3 in his career with 23 knockouts.

    The loss is particularly disappointing for Wilder as he and Anthony Joshua had agreed to "all terms" for a two-fight deal that was "contingent" on both of them winning their fights this weekend in Saudi Arabia, Boxing insider Dan Rafael reported Wednesday.

    Unfortunately, those bouts may not come to fruition, and Wilder even hinted after the loss that he could retire.

    "We'll see what happens, we still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money. I'm a happy fighter. I'll be back, and if not, then it's been a pleasure," Wilder said. "I don't know [if I still have the same fire I used to], a lot has calmed me down. I've been wearing this smile all week long and I'mma still wear it. Nothing can stop me on that."

    Although Wilder lost, boxing fans were pleased with the judges scorecards as Parker was clearly the better fighter on Saturday night:

    David Myers @DavidKM92

    Parker absolutely schooled Wilder there. You never know with boxing though when it goes to the score cards 😅 glad the right decision was made.

    Steve Connelly @SConnelly9t2

    Should be the easiest fight to score as a judge. Wilder is done. Well done Parker 🥊 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WilderParker?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WilderParker</a>

    Ant @W0rld0fd0gs

    I didn't score it, but it did seem like Parker won by being slightly busier, being aggressive. <br><br>Wilder looked gun-shy, the right hand was there off the jab several times, but he wouldn't throw.

    Ezinne Victoria Oti @Duchessofsport

    Joseph Parker wins by unanimous decision 👏👏. The judges' scorecards affirms it at 118-111, 118-110 &amp; 120-108.<br><br>Doentay Wilder has now suffered 3losses in his professional career<br><br>Kill that fantasy of a bout between Anthony Joshua and Doentay Wilder.<br><br>This result nullifies it 🥲 <a href="https://t.co/R5m7qSbqj6">https://t.co/R5m7qSbqj6</a>

    Mat Anderson 🤍💙 @matshaker

    Deluded Wilder. All 3 judges had it massive 1 way. Smallest amount was 7 rnds biggest by 12. Totally outclassed and fought 🥊

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @ChelseaJunglist

    Total shut out. Those judges were very kind to Wild Swing Wilder. <br><br>Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Parker?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Parker</a> 👏 👏 👏

    Martin @WASNAPPER

    I'm pleased the judges were honest on the Parker fight, a very poor Wilder &amp; his lethargic corner seemed like they thought they just had to turn up <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DayOfReckoning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DayOfReckoning</a>

    Jamo @50ShadesofJamo

    Wilder lost so bad that even boxing judges couldn't fix the result? Blimey

    With Wilder vs. Parker now in the books, all attention will shift to Joshua vs. Otto Wallin.