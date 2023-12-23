Nate Diaz Teases Return: 'UFC 300 Would Be Tight but There's Nobody to Fight'

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

It appears Nate Diaz could be eyeing a return to UFC next year.

Diaz suggested Saturday that taking part in UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13, 2024, would be "tight." However, he added that "there's nobody to fight," suggesting he could be looking for a worthy opponent.



Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger, departed the UFC in November 2022 after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September 2022. His fight against Ferguson was the final bout on his contract with the promotion.

The 38-year-old then made his boxing debut in August of this year, falling to YouTuber Jake Fall via unanimous decision at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Fans are now hoping Diaz, 22-13-0, takes on Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout at UFC 300. Diaz handed McGregor a loss at UFC 196 before McGregor bounced back and won at UFC 202 via majority decision.