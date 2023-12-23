Steelers Rumors: Kenny Pickett Expected to Return From Ankle Injury vs. Seahawks

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have quarterback Kenny Pickett back by Week 17.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on NFL Game Day that Pickett is expected to return for the Steelers game against the Seattle Seahawks on New Year's Eve.

"My understanding is Kenny Pickett, who did return to practice this week and looked pretty good, is expected back next week," Rapoport said. "About four weeks from having tightrope surgery."

Heading into Week 16, the Steelers had some hope Pickett would be able to return, but that hope was dashed Thursday when he was officially ruled out. Pickett has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals and he underwent the tightrope surgery three weeks ago.

The Steelers team he left was in a much different position than the one he will return to. That team entered the game against the Cardinals at 7-4 and in position to make a run at a playoff spot. Three games later, Pittsburgh is 7-7 and on the outside looking in to the postseason.

Pickett's statistics this season do not jump off the page, as he has amassed 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. However, the quarterback play in his absence has been terrible, as backup Mitch Trubisky has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions.