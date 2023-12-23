Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Likely to Start vs. Seahawks over Injured Will Levis

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Will Levis is reportedly unlikely to start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Levis isn't likely to be under center after suffering an ankle injury in Week 15 against the Houston Texans. Ryan Tannehill is expected to start in his place.

Tannehill was the starter for the Titans in the early part of the season but was benched for Levis after the mistakes mounted. Tannehill threw six interceptions in as many games to start out the season, leading the Titans to a 2-4 start.

Levis has had a solid beginning to his NFL career, passing for 1,792 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games.

The Titans are looking to bounce back from last week's overtime loss against the Texans, but Seattle is riding the momentum of a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week and is looking to make a push for the playoffs.

Last week's loss to the Texans eliminated the Titans from the playoffs, so Sunday's game won't have too many implications for Tennessee. The game does mark an opportunity for Tannehill to potentially showcase what he can do after a long stint on the sideline.

Tannehill is in the final year of his contract, and it's not certain what the future holds for him. The Titans traded up to draft quarterbacks for the past two seasons, taking Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in 2022 and Kentucky's Levis in 2023.

With two young quarterbacks on the roster and no new contract yet, Tannehill could be playing for his future on Sunday.

Tannehill seemed worth his four-year, $118 million contract in 2020 and 2021. He passed for 3,819 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020 and followed that up with 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2021.