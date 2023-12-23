NFL Rumors: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Opposed Decision to Rejoin Active Roster After Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was reportedly opposed to the New York Jets' decision to return him to the active roster after his Achilles injury.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Rodgers didn't want to rejoin the roster because he knew it would cause someone to lose their job. In this case, it was practice squad defensive back Kalon Barnes who was cut from the 53-man roster.

Despite Rodgers' opposition to rejoining, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh decided to activate Rodgers before the window to do so closed.

With the Jets out of playoff contention, Rodgers is not expected to play again until 2024.

Rodgers played just one game this season, suffering a torn Achilles on the first drive of the season against the Buffalo Bills. Joining New York over the offseason, the veteran quarterback gave fans some hope, but ultimately those dreams were cut short.

Rodgers managed to make a speedy recovery, however, which should be a positive sign for Jets fans. A healthy Rodgers could lead New York to the playoffs for the first time since 2010 next season.

While he won't be on the field, Rodgers can continue guiding the young Jets team in practice. According the Floria, Rodgers ran the scout team on Friday against the starting defense, helping them prepare to take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Jets will close out the season with matchups against the Commanders, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. Trevor Siemian, who has played in two games this season, will be the starting quarterback this week with Zach Wilson in concussion protocol.