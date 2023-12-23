Jets Rumors: 'No Indications' HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas Will Be Fired

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Despite a disappointing season, it does not appear that the New York Jets will be making any rash decisions on head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that there is "no indication Woody Johnson will make a change."

The Jets are 5-9 and were officially eliminated from playoff contention last week.

The Jets entered this season with significant hope, so extending the playoff drought to 13 years is a huge disappointment. However, the struggles this year were understandable, given some rotten injury luck.

The Jets made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in a move that would solidify the quarterback position. This was something the Jets really needed as 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson had failed to live up to expectations and the roster was youthful and talented.

Unfortunately, Rodgers 2023 season ended mere minutes after it starter after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in the first drive of the season. This put Wilson back under center and while the Jets showed some flashes, including wins over the Philadelphia Eagles, Bills and resurgent Houston Texans, the team still struggled and had the lackluster season.