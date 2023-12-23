Chiefs' Kadarius Toney, Jerick McKinnon Out vs. Raiders with Hip, Groin Injuries

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their offensive playmakers for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Adam Teicher reported wide receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon were both ruled out after they missed the week of practice with injuries. Toney has dealt with a hip injury, while McKinnon has dealt with a groin setback.

Toney has made plenty of headlines this season, far more than a receiver with 27 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown would normally make.

Yet he was a major factor in multiple losses for the Chiefs this season. He struggled in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, especially when he deflected a pass he should have caught into the air just for the Lions to intercept it and return it for a touchdown.

Then it seemed like Kansas City made the play of the year against the Buffalo Bills when it was trailing by three points in the final two minutes. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce downfield, and the tight end then threw a lateral across the field to Toney.

Toney caught it and scored, but the play was called back because the wide receiver lined up offsides at the snap.

Buffalo ended up winning the game.

Without Toney on the field, the Chiefs will likely continue to rely on Kelce and Rashee Rice even more. Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will likely see more opportunities as well.

As for McKinnon, he has been more of a factor as a receiver than a runner this season.

He has 60 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go with 25 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns through the air.