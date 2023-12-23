Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley's Name 'Virtually Absent' in NBA Trade Talks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It appears that the New York Knicks are not actively shopping guard Immanuel Quickley.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Quickley's name has been "virtually absent from the early rumblings around the NBA." This report came after this year's G League Winter Showcase, which served as an opportunity for the league's general managers to discuss potential trade opportunities with less than two months to go until the deadline.

Fischer reported that guard Evan Fournier could be a trade candidate, but the lack of buzz around Quickley comes as a bit of a surprise. Quickley and the Knicks failed to lock down an extension this fall, so he appears destined to hit restricted free agency.

Fischer reported that rival teams considered Quickley "a possible trade candidate come February, especially after New York gauged his value with rival teams during this time last year."

He's averaging 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26 games so far this season.

The Knicks are 16-11 and currently sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference, one season after the team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2022-23 and made the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

For a team that had won just a single postseason series since 2000 before last season, that was a major step forward.