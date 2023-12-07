Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Was Offered Non-Guaranteed Contract, No Incentives

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The New York Knicks reportedly offered Immanuel Quickley a non-guaranteed contract with a team option during extension talks this offseason, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

Per that report, the Knicks didn't offer any incentives in the deal and the two sides "never got over the hurdle of the structure of a potential deal."

While reports had suggested Quickley would ask for—or could earn—anywhere between $20-25 million per season in a new deal, Begley reported that "there was never any demand made in negotiations to reach a certain number."

"He is going to want nine figures," an executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports in September. "And that's for four years. I can't say the Knicks will go that high but they might have to. He is not a guy you want to send to restricted free agency."

ESPN's Bobby Marks, meanwhile, previously put Quickley's potential value at four years and $85 million on his next deal.

And Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Nov. 29 that the fourth-year guard was "offered around $18 million per year in extension talks, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Quickley was looking for closer to $25 million annually."

Given the difference in valuation there and the number of guards the Knicks currently have on the roster—and the possibility they may try to go star hunting, either during the season or in free agency this summer—Quickley is a player who could find himself on the trade block.

"I think Quickley might be New York's best trade asset besides Jalen Brunson," an NBA executive told Scotto back in November.

The 24-year-old has continued to be an impact scorer off the bench for the Knicks, averaging 15 points and 2.9 assists in just 24.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.