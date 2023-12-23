NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Unlikely to Be Pursued as Panthers HC; Lions' Johnson Linked

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to the NFL coaching carousel and rumors, but the Carolina Panthers reportedly aren't interested in the Michigan head coach.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Panthers owner David Tepper remains "unlikely" to pursue Harbaugh even though he did discuss the job with the Wolverines' leader last offseason.

The same cannot be said about Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who Russini noted was Carolina's "first choice last hiring cycle" and is once again expected to be pursued by the NFC South team.

Russini pointed out there are North Carolina connections for Johnson, who is from the state and was a former UNC walk-on quarterback.

He decided not to pursue the head coaching position last offseason because, as Russini put it, "he didn't feel ready to take over as a head coach." Yet that is not the case this offseason as he becomes one of the most notable names in the coaching carousel.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in November there is some belief Johnson will be "the most coveted candidate in this hiring cycle."

There has already been some discussion about how much he will be asking for given so much interest, but his agent denied a report it will be in the $15 million per year range:

Detroit is 10-4 and sitting atop the NFC North standings thanks in large part to Johnson's offense. Jared Goff and Co. are third in the league in yards per game and fifth in points per game, which stands in stark contrast to Carolina's spots at 30th in yards and 29th in points.

The Panthers' long-term future largely rests on quarterback Bryce Young maximizing his potential after they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft. Pairing him with an offensive coach like Johnson would make sense, especially given the team's overall struggles on that side of the ball this season.