Chargers Rumors: LA Casting 'Wide Net' in HC Search; Includes College, NFL Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly will not limit their head coaching search after firing Brandon Staley.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, team ownership is "casting a wide net and looking at all types of candidates, from the college ranks to current NFL coaches."

That is notable because she also pointed out the team is "in salary cap prison with owners known as being unwilling to spend, overly cautious and restrained."

At first glance, the Chargers' opening looks like an enticing one for potential coaching candidates with quarterback Justin Herbert under center, the Los Angeles location and a roster full of notable names.

However, running back Austin Ekeler is set for free agency this offseason, pass-rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen have potential 2024 outs on their contracts, and pass-rusher Khalil Mack has just one year remaining on his deal after the 2023 season.

Throw in the "salary cap prison" Russini mentioned, and it is fair to wonder about the franchise's immediate future in a division that also features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles has already been connected to one high-profile coach, as Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz noted it is interested in Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh has a track record of success at both the NFL and college levels and could be looking to make a move with potential NCAA penalties hovering over the program given multiple ongoing investigations.

Yet the Chargers' search surely won't be limited to just Harbaugh, especially given Russini's report about a "wide net" being cast.

Perhaps that means pursuing Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson with the hope of maximizing Herbert's ceiling in the coming years. Or perhaps that means waiting until the regular season ends and reassessing the coaching landscape based on moves and firings that other teams make.