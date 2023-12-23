Jets Rumors: Robert Saleh Expects to Return as HC amid Aaron Rodgers Endorsement

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The 2023 season has been one to forget for the New York Jets in large part because of Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 Achilles injury, but head coach Robert Saleh reportedly believes he will return for 2024.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported as much, noting Rodgers offered a public endorsement for Saleh. While she openly wondered if Jets ownership would ignore the endorsement and move on from the coach, she pointed out doing so "would shock Saleh and company, who believe they'll be back for 2024."

It is difficult to completely hold the Jets' 5-9 season against Saleh.

After all, expectations were so high going into the campaign in large part because of the addition of Rodgers. Losing him in cruel fashion on the first offensive drive of the season was quite the blow, and the team never truly recovered.

Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have all played quarterback in his place, which is not exactly a list of future Hall of Famers.

While the team still has to play out the rest of the season with games against the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, attention has surely turned toward 2024 with the hope Rodgers returns and plays at his typical level.

That makes his endorsement all the more notable since his ability to maximize his talent at 40 years old and coming off a major injury will ultimately determine New York's ceiling. If he is comfortable playing under Saleh and wants the head coach to return, ownership will surely take that into consideration.

There is still a strong defense in place and a list of playmakers that includes Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. It wouldn't be a stretch to suggest the Jets will be factors in the playoff race as soon as next season with Rodgers back and healthy.