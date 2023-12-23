Report: Eagles' $100K Fine, Dom DiSandro's Sideline Ban Upheld by NFL On Appeal

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles were unsuccessful in appealing the NFL's $100,000 fine and sideline ban of security chief Dom DiSandro following a sideline scuffle during a Week 13 game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN.

The Eagles have already paid the fine, per ESPN.

DiSandro will not be permitted to join the Eagles on the sideline for the remainder of the regular season, although he can travel with the team and rejoin them as normal in the postseason.

The security chief met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the Eagles' appeal process, ESPN reported.

DiSandro was involved in an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Dec. 3 during the Eagles' 42-19 loss.

Both security chief and player were ejected in the third quarter of the game after Greenlaw illegally tackled Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith near where DiSandro was standing.

DiSandro then stepped between the two players, making contact with Greenlaw, who pushed back with a hand against DiSandro's face.

After the incident, the NFL sent a memo to clubs noting that sideline staff should remain apart from "game day altercations," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Eagles are one of four teams to have clinched a spot in the playoffs prior to Week 16, so DiSandro will return to the sideline following the Eagles' regular-season finale on Jan. 7 against the New York Giants.