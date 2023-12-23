Report: Former Texas QB Maalik Murphy Transfers to Duke amid Arch Manning Buzz

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy appears to have found himself a new home.

Murphy is transferring to Duke ahead of the 2024 season and a formal announcement is expected "soon," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He chose Duke over Baylor, South Carolina and Oregon State, among other programs.

The 19-year-old announced earlier this month that he would be entering the transfer portal despite having the opportunity to remain with the Longhorns for the College Football Playoff.

"I hate it, I hate it," Murphy told Thamel at the time of missing the CFP. "I'm super invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together, it's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season."

Murphy added that his decision to transfer prior to the playoff stemmed from needing time to complete visits in order to determine which program was best for him moving forward, saying it came down to "doing what's best for my future."

Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is expected to take over the reigns of the Texas offense in the post-Quinn Ewers era despite Murphy seeing more playing time in 2023.

Murphy filled in for an injured Ewers in wins over BYU and Kansas State, throwing for 418 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in that span. He finished the 2023 season having thrown for 477 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Murphy will now play under new Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, replacing Riley Leonard, who entered the transfer portal and committed to Notre Dame. He will be immediately eligible and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Duke finished the 2023 season with a 7-5 record and is preparing to face Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday before preparations for the 2024 campaign get underway.