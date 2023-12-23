Stein: 76ers More Interested in Trade for 2-Way Player Than Bulls' Zach LaVine

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking to add a two-way player rather than an offensive-first player like Zach LaVine.

As the trade deadline approaches, Philadelphia has been in the mix as a possible landing spot for LaVine. NBA insider Marc Stein broke down why that might not be the case on his podcast, #thisleague UNCUT on Friday.

"Philly keeps being mentioned as a team that's interested in Zach LaVine," Stein said. "That is still not the vibe that I get in my conversations at the showcase. The distinct vibe I got is that the Sixers are still... If they're still going to do something this season, the Sixers are in the market for a two-way player. And Zach LaVine, for all of his offensive gifts, does not fall into the classification of two-way player."

LaVine is averaging 21 points per game this season, but has not played since Nov. 28 due to a foot injury.

Since being traded to the Chicago Bulls from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018, LaVine has emerged as a valuable offensive asset capable of leading a team. He averaged a career-high 27.4 points per game in the 2020-21 season, though his scoring has dipped since DeMar DeRozan joined the team in 2021.

With the 76ers potentially looking to go in a different direction that LaVine, the Los Angeles Lakers remain a possible candidate for a trade as they continue their push to put together an championship-caliber team.

With LaVine missing the last 11 games, the Bulls have managed fairly well, winning eight games during the stretch. While that's a positive sign for Chicago, Stein noted that it could diminish LaVine's trade value as the Bulls try to get the maximum return for the former All Star.

The Bulls are currently 13-17, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has the potential to be a playoff team with DeRozan leading the way, but picking up a few pieces in return for LaVine would be crucial.