MLB Rumors: Jake Cronenworth Unlikely to Be Traded by Padres After Soto Deal

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

It appears San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth may not be a trade candidate after all.

San Diego trading Cronenworth ahead of the 2024 season is "unlikely" following the deal that sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Padres "do not want to subtract a third left-handed hitter."

The Athletic's Dennis Lin reported on Dec. 6 prior to the Soto deal that Cronenworth was considered a trade candidate despite his seven-year, $80 million extension beginning in 2024.

The report didn't necessarily come as a surprise after Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported in September that the Padres were expected to cut player payroll to roughly $200 million in 2024.

However, with Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham now with the Yankees, the Padres can't afford to lose another left-handed hitter. Aside from Cronenworth, the only other lefties listed on San Diego's depth chart are catcher Brett Sullivan and second baseman Tucupita Marcano, who may not see much playing time in 2024.

Cronenworth made his Major League Baseball debut during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .285/.354/.477 with four home runs, 20 RBI and three stolen bases in 54 games.

The 29-year-old went on to earn All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022, recording 38 home runs and 159 RBI in 310 games across those two seasons, but the 2023 campaign was a difficult one for the veteran.

Cronenworth's numbers were down across the board last season as he slashed .229/.312/.378 with just 10 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.