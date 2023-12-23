MLB Rumors: Clayton Kershaw Targeted by Rangers in Free Agency amid Dodgers' Spree

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already signed two of the biggest available free agent starting pitchers in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

Now the Texas Rangers might be trying to stop them from adding another star to the rotation.

The Rangers are "continuing their pursuit" of left-handed starter Clayton Kershaw, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently a free agent after 16 seasons with the Dodgers, who still "want to add depth to their rotation" even after adding Yamamoto, Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, according to Rosenthal.

Kershaw recorded a 2.46 ERA and 1.063 WHIP in 24 starts last season.

After undergoing left shoulder surgery in November, Kershaw said in an Instagram post he is "hopeful to return to play at some point next summer."

The Rangers are going to need starting pitching depth as they prepare to start the 2024 season without several key parts of the rotation.

Jacob deGrom underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year and won't be ready until August. Meanwhile Max Scherzer underwent back surgery for a herniated disc last week and will not return until at least June.

Is the answer to these gaps in the rotation to add another pitcher who won't be ready on Opening Day, and isn't guaranteed to be stepping onto the mound at all in 2024?

The Rangers could believe the answer to that question is yes. After all, the team was willing to risk signing former Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle, another player recovering from Tommy John surgery who will not be available for the start of 2024.

Given Kershaw's solid numbers when healthy in 2023, the Rangers could be willing to take the risk as to his uncertain availability just for the potential that he could add key pitching depth in a potential return to the postseason nex tfall.

On Kershaw's part, the Rangers have the advantage of being close to his hometown of Dallas, where he still lives with his family.