Knicks Rumors: Immanuel Quickley Could Leave in 'Right' Trade; Fournier Shopped by NY

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

A pair of New York Knicks guards could be involved in potential trades before the NBA's February 8 deadline.

Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks would consider dealing Immanuel Quickley in trades, while they have been actively shopping Evan Fournier.

According to Scotto, Quickley was offered $18 million per year ahead of the start of the season, but he was seeking a deal closer to $25 million. With that disparity in what each party was seeking, the Knicks could be looking to move Quickley.

"Given the wide gap in extension talks, along with the belief Quickley would eventually like to start, the Knicks would consider moving last year's Sixth Man of the Year finalist in the right trade," Scotto wrote.

Likewise, Scotto noted that New York is looking to move Fournier, who currently has an $18.86 million expiring contract. Fournier has only played in one game this season.

The Knicks are fifth in the Eastern Conference at 16-11, but the right move could see them make the jump. With an emerging leader in Jalen Brunson and a solid second option in Julius Randle, another big piece could be what the Knicks are lacking.

In his fourth season in the NBA, Quickley's production has continued to improve. He is averaging 15 points per game, proving to be a valuable contributor off the bench for New York.

For Fournier, the 13th-year player has seen a significant drop off in the past few seasons after facing a handful of injuries. Since averaging a career-high 19.7 points per game in the 2020-21 season for the Orlando Magic, Fournier's scoring has decreased every year and he averaged just 6.1 points per game last season.

Fournier has played just one game this year, and it seems he could be on the move soon. While he isn't the prolific scorer that he was in his Orlando days, he can still be a solid scoring option off the bench.

The Knicks have found their All-Star-caliber player in Brunson, who dropped a career-high 50 points against the Phoenix Suns last week. Randle has also been great for New York, averaging 22.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Now it's all about finding the pieces to put around them.