Seahawks' Geno Smith Set to Play vs. Titans After Being Taken off of Injury Report

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is expected to start Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans after missing the last two games with an injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith missed a Week 14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and a Week 15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin injury.

Smith returned to practice on Wednesday and was a full-go. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters that the team was "really encouraged that he's going to be all right."

Smith was active for Seattle's 20-17 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but he did not play as he was limited in practice leading up to the matchup. The Seahawks prepared Drew Lock to start in his place, and the 2019 second-round pick played well, throwing for 208 yards and one touchdown in the win.

Smith admitted to reporters earlier this week that he believed he was ready to play against the Eagles and that it was "tough" not seeing any game action, via ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams:

"Just preparing myself and doing everything that I possibly can to be ready to play. Seemed like I was ready to play. Expecting to go out there and play and then coach making that decision. Got to live with it. Obviously, I was hurt by it. I want to go out there and compete. I want to play any chance that I get. But I do understand that he's got to make the decision for the team and also for me, to kind of protect me from myself at times. Had to deal with it and move on and go out there and support the guys. So, that was my main focus once I learned that I wouldn't be able to play."

The 33-year-old had played well through Seattle's first 12 games, leading the Seahawks to a 6-6 record. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,918 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions in that span, in addition to rushing for 92 yards and one score.

The Seahawks enter Sunday's matchup just outside the NFC playoff picture with a 7-7 record.