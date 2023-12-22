Report: Mason Crosby Signs Giants Practice Squad Contract; Will Kick vs. Eagles

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New York Giants have reportedly added a kicker to their practice squad.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Giants signed veteran kicker Mason Crosby, who was cut from the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 12. The signing comes after recently-added kicker Cade York was placed on injured reserve after aggravating a leg injury in practice this week.

According to Garafolo, Crosby will kick for the Giants in their Christmas Day matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Crosby did not see any action during his time with the Rams this season, so Monday will be his first game of the season.

Crosby, a 39-year old, is a 17-year NFL veteran, spending every season but this year with the Green Bay Packers.

Though the Giants playoff chances are slim, they are looking for a big win over a rival on Monday to pick up some positive momentum and end the season on a positive note. Perhaps adding Crosby will give them a boost as they look to pull off the upset.

The Giants have had a forgettable season for the most part, but have gathered some momentum, winning three-straight games with Tommy DeVito under center before last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

New York has less than a one percent chance of making the postseason ahead of its final three games, which include two matchups against the Eagles and a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants have dealt with a kicker carousel this season. In November, New York lost veteran Graham Gano to a knee injury, replacing him with Randy Bullock, who suffered a hamstring injury this week. York was set to be his replacement before his injury.