Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 16

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is expected to return to the Miami Dolphins offense in Week 16.

Hill's likely return is welcome to the Dolphins in their quest for the AFC's No. 1 seed and for fantasy football playoffs who need the dynamic wide receiver to produce in playoff matchups.

The injury news is not all good at wide receiver, as Ja'Marr Chase is listed as out for the Cincinnati Bengals' Saturday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati's healthy pass-catchers should be waiver-wire targets of plenty of fantasy football players, especially ones who need to fill voids left by Chase and other injured players.

Below is a look at all of the significant injuries affecting the NFL Week 16 schedule.

Tyreek Hill Will Play Sunday

Hill's injury absence only lasted one week.

The Dolphins' top pass-catcher will play in Sunday's clash with the Dallas Cowboys, which is vital for the playoff hopes of both franchises.

Miami needs a victory to potentially tie the Baltimore Ravens for the top seed in the AFC. Baltimore starts Week 16 with one-game advantage over Miami, but it plays the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Hill and the Dolphins are going up against a Dallas defense that allowed over 300 total yards in each of its last four games.

The Cowboys gave up at least 200 passing yards in three of those four contests and they were torched on the ground in last week's defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Hill will undoubtedly receive a ton of targets from Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, and fantasy players will hope he returns to his usual high rate of fantasy points.

Hill had over 100 receiving yards in the last three full games he participated in. He had 61 yards on four catches two weeks ago versus the Tennessee Titans in a game in which only played parts of.

If he is at 100 percent, Hill should be close to the top of the fantasy point rankings by the end of Week 16.

Ja'Marr Chase Out Against Pittsburgh

Chase will not be active for Cincinnati's Saturday afternoon trip to Pittsburgh.

The Bengals' top wide out suffered a shoulder injury in last Saturday's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

Chase had 81 receiving yards in the Bengals' first meeting with the Steelers this season. Backup quarterback Jake Browning will have to rely on Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and others to pick up Chase's production void.

Higgins and Boyd combined to have 114 receiving yards in Week 15. Higgins missed the first meeting with Pittsburgh and Boyd only had three catches for 23 yards.

Tight end Tanner Hudson should be worth a look off the waiver wire with a big absence in the passing game.

Hudson had five catches for 49 yards last week and hauled in at least four catches in seven of the last eight games.