Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Says Steelers' Kazee Wasn't Trying to Injure Him with Hit

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. doesn't believe Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee intended to seriously injure Pittman with the hit that concussed him last Saturday.

"I think it was not a clean hit, but I don't necessarily want them to suspend him and him lose out on everything, because I don't think he was trying to really hurt me," Pittman told reporters Friday, per FOX 59's Brett Bensley.

"He was trying to make it hurt, which is different. Hurt and injured is different. I don't think he was trying to paralyze me, but I don't think it was a legal hit."

Pittman has cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Sunday's Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Friday.

Kazee will be suspended without pay for the final three games of the Steelers' regular season.

Kazee will lose more than $200,000 in salary during those missed games, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

That suspension was lightened Wednesday from the NFL's initial Monday decision, which additionally ruled Kazee out for any potential Steelers playoff games.

Kazee had already accrued more than $59,000 in unnecessary roughness fines through the first 13 games of the season, according to Pryor and The Athletic's Mark Kaboly.

Pittman was diving to make a catch in the second quarter of the Colts' 30-13 win over the Steelers when Kazee made contact with his head on a hit.

"Honestly, I never saw him coming," Pittman said. "I was diving, I caught it, then all of sudden I woke up and there's people looking down at me... I barely even remember it."

"I think it was the pure grace of God that I was able to get up and walk. That was a very scary hit."

Kazee was subsequently ejected from the game. Pittman laid on the ground for minutes before leaving to enter concussion protocol.

Prior to his injury, Pittman had hauled in four catches for 78 yards in the first half of the victory. He has reached 1,000 receiving yards on the season for the second time in his career.

Pittman's return this weekend could make the difference in whether or not his team makes the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.