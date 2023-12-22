Udonis Haslem to Have No. 40 Jersey Retired by Miami Heat on Jan. 19

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Udonis Haslem will become the sixth player in Miami Heat history to have his number retired when his No. 40 is raised to the Kaseya Center rafters next month, the franchise announced Friday.

Haslem's jersey will be retired during halftime of Miami's Jan. 19 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's about a great legacy, a Thank You moment that has been earned over 20 years of being an incredible championship player and most importantly, the best leader," Heat president Pat Riley said in a news release, per ESPN. "He's going to have his day and I can't wait to see his jersey hang in the rafters."

The only other players to have their numbers retired by the Heat are Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.

Haslem, who is now the Heat's vice president of basketball development, spent his entire 20-year career with Miami, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in August 2003. He's one of three players in NBA history to play with one franchise for 20 seasons, joining Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki.

The 43-year-old, who served as team captain for 16 seasons, won 12 Southeast Division titles, seven Eastern Conference championships and three NBA titles during his tenure with the Heat.