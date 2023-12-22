Bill Belichick Responds to Underinflated Kicking Balls in Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bill Belichick said on Friday that the kicking balls used in the first half of the New England Patriots' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday were "underinflated by 2, 2½ pounds."

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, he knew they were underinflated, but he doesn't know why. The veteran coach is awaiting an explanation from the NFL after the 27-17 loss.

"We don't have anything to do with it. Were we aware of it? Yeah, definitely," Belichick said. "As I understand it, they were all the same. I don't know what the explanation is. It was the same for both teams.

"You'd have to talk to the league about what happened on that. That part of it, they control all that."

MassLive.com's Mark Daniels reported Wednesday that the kicking footballs used in the game weren't properly inflated and were under the 12.5 and 13.5 pounds per square inch mark used for kicking footballs. Before each game, officials are tasked with ensuring each ball is up to standard.

Referee Shawn Hochuli's crew handled Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Chiefs. Hochuli is in his 10th season working NFL games and he was promoted to a referee in 2018.

A spokesperson from the NFL declined to comment on the underinflated footballs, Reiss noted.

According to Belichick, the underinflated balls had impacts on both teams. He said that field goals from Chiefs' kick Harrison Butker from 39 yards and Patriots' kicker Chad Ryland from 41 yards, as well as two kickoffs that almost went out of bounds, were a result of the footballs. Belichick said the instances were players where "you could see" how the underinflated had an impact.