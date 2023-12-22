NFL Rumors: Arthur Smith, Falcons Fined for Bijan Robinson Injury Report vs. Bucs

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Bijan Robinson had just one carry for three yards during the Atlanta Falcons' Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team and head coach Arthur Smith have been punished for not revealing he was less than 100 percent going into the game.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Falcons were fined $75,000, while Smith was fined $25,000. The punishments came because they violated the NFL's injury report policy ahead of the contest.

"As we got through warm-ups and early on, he wasn't feeling like himself," Smith told reporters. "We weren't going to overdo it."

For his part, Robinson told reporters he dealt with headaches and started "feeling weird" the night before the game. He also said he woke up "feeling completely out of it" and remained in pain even after taking medicine.

As Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports explained in October, teams must list all injuries even if they develop the night before the game:

While fantasy football players and gamblers may not have been thrilled with the situation, it didn't cost Atlanta a victory.

Tyler Allgeier (21 carries for 59 yards) and Cordarrelle Patterson (10 carries for 56 yards) handled the majority of the rushing attack, while the defense held Baker Mayfield and Co. in relative check throughout the contest. Younghoe Koo then drilled a 51-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the win.

Robinson has since been more involved in the offense and has 176 carries for 801 yards and four touchdowns to go with 41 catches for 323 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

The 6-8 Falcons are one game behind the Buccaneers and a half-game behind the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South race that doesn't feature a single team over .500.