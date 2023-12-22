Jets' Zach Wilson out vs. Commanders with Concussion; Trevor Siemian Will Start

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The New York Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Robert Saleh announced Wilson is in concussion protocol and will miss the game. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Trevor Siemian will start in his place as the 5-9 Jets take another step toward playing out the rest of the season.

This represents another setback under center for a Jets team that has featured plenty this year.

The biggest was Aaron Rodgers tearing his Achilles in the first game of the season, undercutting significant optimism in New York that it would be a playoff contender with the future Hall of Famer leading the way.

Since then, Wilson struggled in his place and was benched for Tim Boyle. The Jets eventually released Boyle and turned back to Wilson. However, Wilson suffered the concussion in the most recent loss to the Dolphins, which forced New York to turn toward Siemian.

As a result, a team with a solid defense and talented playmakers such as Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall will not be in the playoffs and will soon start focusing on the 2024 campaign.

A matchup with the 4-10 Commanders represents an opportunity to get a win, but Siemian hasn't exactly dazzled in limited playing time. In two appearances this year, the Northwestern product has completed 48.7 percent of his passes for 176 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also made two appearances for the Chicago Bears last year and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.