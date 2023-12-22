X

    Clippers' Russell Westbrook on Standing Ovation: Thunder Have Best Fans in the World

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 22, 2023

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook received a standing ovation from his old hometown fans in Oklahoma City after he checked into the game for the first time during a road matchup against the Thunder on Thursday.

    Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

    Standing ovation for Russell Westbrook upon his first check-in. <a href="https://t.co/9yfhjrU4HH">pic.twitter.com/9yfhjrU4HH</a>

    Afterward, Westbrook commented on the love OKC fans have shown him since returning to the Thunder's home arena as an opposing player.

    "Best [fans] in the world," Westbrook said, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

    "It's like home for me to be honest. I grew up here and they welcomed me and my family with open arms. They gave me everything they had every night and I did the same and I'm grateful."

    Westbrook played with OKC from 2008-2019. During that time, he made eight All-Star and eight All-NBA teams. Westbrook also won two scoring titles and led the NBA in assists twice. He also averaged a triple-double in each of his final three seasons in OKC.

    Needless to say, Westbrook will forever be a franchise legend.

    Fans have recognized his impact on the franchise since he was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019. They notably cheered him and gave him a standing ovation in January 2020, when Westbrook came back to Oklahoma City.

    That trend hasn't changed nearly four years later.

    As for the game, the Thunder broke the Clippers' nine-game winning streak with a 134-115 win. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.