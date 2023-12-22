Saquon Barkley: Giants' Struggles vs. Eagles Don't 'Sit Well in Anybody's Stomach'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The 5-9 New York Giants are largely playing out the string on the season at this point following a 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but they can play spoiler with a Christmas Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That would require turning around recent history.

Philadelphia has won 16 of the last 19 matchups with its NFC East rivals, including the last 10 at home. It also eliminated the Giants in last season's playoffs.

"I don't think that sits well in anybody's stomach," New York running back Saquon Barkley said of his team's recent struggles against the Eagles, per Tom Canavan of the Associated Press.

"I don't think that sits well if you've been here for a long time, especially the guys that have been here the longest, (wide receiver) Shep(ard Sterling), myself. We hate saying that we hate answering the questions, 'How would it feel to win in Philly' or to not beat Philly. We're sick and tired of it."

Perhaps things will be different this time around considering the Eagles have lost three in a row following a 10-1 start to the campaign. They are now the No. 5 seed in the NFC standings, although a 3-0 finish could put them in position to pass the 11-3 San Francisco 49ers and 10-4 Dallas Cowboys in the race for the No. 1 seed.