    Anthony Joshua Dominates Otto Wallin by TKO as Fans Call for Francis Ngannou Fight

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2023

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 23: Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin exchange punches during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin during the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night at Kingdom Arena on December 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)
    Richard Pelham/Getty Images

    Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder may not be stepping into the ring after all.

    While Joshua defeated Otto Wallin via fifth-round knockout in a dominant showing on Saturday night, which was part of the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia, Deontay Wilder fell to Joseph Parker via unanimous decision.

    Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger

    Anthony Joshua looked resurgent in a fifth-round TKO victory over Otto Wallin. Joshua rocked Wallin with a right hand followed by a left hook before Wallin's corner stopped the fight following the round with a possible broken nose. Big-time performance from Joshua, who looked his…

    Winning results for both fighters were supposed to set the stage for a two-fight showdown next year.

    That was easier said than done, as Wallin entered the fight with a 26-1 record and 14 knockouts. His only previous defeat came against the great Tyson Fury in 2019, and he handled himself quite well in a matchup that went the distance and saw Fury deal with some setbacks before prevailing.

    Wallin defeated Helaman Olguin and Murat Gassiev earlier this year and had the opportunity to make a statement against Joshua.

    Instead, the two-time former unified heavyweight champion added another victory to a year that saw him defeat Jermaine Franklin Jr. and Robert Helenius. He hasn't lost since back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022 and took care of business Saturday.

    Boxing insider Dan Rafael reported Wednesday that Wilder and Joshua agreed to "all terms" for a two-fight deal that was "contingent" on them winning their "Day of Reckoning" fights. The first matchup between the two was expected to be on March 9 in Saudi Arabia, with the rematch slated to happen later in 2024.

    While the idea of Joshua and Wilder facing off may now be an afterthought, fans have quickly moved on and are calling for a bout between Joshua and Francis Ngannou:

    Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani

    Best AJ looked in some time. <br><br>That was great stuff.<br><br>AJ x Ngannou next. <br><br>Cmooooon!

    Nick Peet @Peety_Editor

    Here he is. AJ is back baby! That's the best he's looked in years. Aggressive, accurate, spiteful and dangerous. <br><br>Whatever he did tonight, replicate that next time… Ben Davidson should remain in that corner. Bring on Ngannou!!! 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoshuaWallin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoshuaWallin</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a>

    BAVAFA Sports @BAVAFASports

    Only fight that makes sense now is Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua.

    Fight Ghost @Fight_Ghost

    Great performance by AJ. Forget the Parker rematch. Go for Ngannou!

    Jaime @JaimeJames90

    They should make AJ/Ngannou for March. That's the fight that makes most sense 👌

    Callum Williams @Callumm_98

    Get Ngannou AJ sorted next

    Krispen Wah @SirSnaxAlot5015

    AJ v Ngannou is a big money fight

    LEON 🇯🇲 @SirLeonP

    AJ v Ngannou is the fight to make <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DayOfReckoning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DayOfReckoning</a>

    While Saturday's results were certainly a disappointment for boxing fans hoping to see Joshua and Wilder step in the ring, it's hard to deny that a fight between Joshua and Ngannou would be far more intriguing.