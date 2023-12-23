Deontay Wilder Stunned by Joseph Parker as Fans Slam The Bronze Bomber's Performance

Deontay Wilder Stunned by Joseph Parker as Fans Slam The Bronze Bomber's PerformanceDecember 23, 2023
So about that potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.
While Wilder, the former WBC champ, had an opportunity to set up a highly anticipated showdown against Joshua, a two-time former unified heavyweight champion, he had to take care of business against Joseph Parker first.
And he did anything but that.
Parker defeated Wilder via unanimous decision in Saturday's bout as part of the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night in Saudi Arabia. It was one of two main events with Josuha taking on Otto Wallin in the other matchup.
Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger
Joseph Parker dominated Deontay Wilder on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, en route to the major upset victory in a battle of former heavyweight champions. <br><br>New Zealand's Parker prevailed via scores of 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108. <br><br>Wilder entered the bout a -700 favorite, per…
Social media did not hold back when assessing the performance from Wilder:
Brandon @TheBomberJensen
We needed to start seeing this from Wilder over 6 rounds ago, why wait till the last round to start throwing. I don't wanna hear it AJ wipes the floor with this Wilder💀 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WilderParker?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WilderParker</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DayOfReckoning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DayOfReckoning</a>
John NetworQ @JohnNetworQ
I love Wilder but sometimes you have to question the technique behind the power. This sport's more math than muscle . I'd fire my entire corner after this fight if I was him . Can't even say nothing is working . He's not trying anything <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DayOfReckoning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DayOfReckoning</a> 🤦🏾♂️
The loss comes after boxing insider Dan Rafael reported Wednesday that Wilder and Joshua agreed to "all terms" for a two-fight deal.
Rafael noted the back-to-back fights were "contingent on Joshua and Wilder not losing their bouts on the 'Day of Reckoning.'" The first was slated for March 9 in Saudi Arabia with the guaranteed rematch happening set to happen at some point in 2024.
While the two fighters were unable to come to terms on a matchup when they were both undefeated—which Rafael pointed out would have been for the undisputed championship since Wilder held the WBC title and Joshua held the IBF, WBO and WBA belts—it figured to still be one of the most anticipated matchups in years.
Parker had other ideas, and now it appears Wilder could entertain retirement.
"We'll see what happens, we still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money," he said, according to talkSPORT's Michael Benson. "I'm a happy fighter. I'll be back, and if not, then it's been a pleasure. I don't know [if I still have the same fire I used to], a lot has calmed me down. I've been wearing this smile all week long and I'mma still wear it. Nothing can stop me on that."
Parker, it should be noted, was no pushover considering he entered Saturday's fight with a 33-3 record and 23 knockouts. He defeated Jack Massey, Faiga Opelu and Simon Kean earlier this year.
Yet Wilder was a step up in competition as someone with 42 knockouts to go along with a 43-2-1 record and long history of high-profile success. Only the great Tyson Fury had previously figured out how to defeat Wilder.
Parker figured it out as well.