    Video: Jazz Troll Pistons' 25-Game Losing Streak on TikTok After Road Win

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 22, 2023

    The Utah Jazz found it amusing that they were underdogs against a team with a 24-game losing streak.

    So amusing, in fact, that they referenced it in their TikTok making fun of the Detroit Pistons following their 119-111 victory in Thursday's matchup:

    Detroit has now lost 25 games in a row after Kelly Olynyk spearheaded Utah's effort with 27 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds. He was one of six Jazz players to score in double figures even though Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker were all sidelined.

    The absences of so many key Jazz players made the loss all the more stunning for Detroit.

    The Pistons are one loss short of tying the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers with an NBA-record 26 consecutive defeats. They haven't won since they improved to 2-1 on the campaign with a victory over the Miami Heat on Oct. 28.

    Next up is a back-to-back with a Brooklyn Nets squad that is also struggling.

    If Brooklyn loses Friday's matchup against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, it will enter Saturday's contest against Detroit on a five-game losing streak of its own.

    Perhaps that is what it will take for the Pistons to avoid history.