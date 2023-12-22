Rams' Sean McVay: 'Really Special' Puka Nacua Deserves More NFL OROY Consideration

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are in playoff position at 8-7 following Thursday's 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints, and head coach Sean McVay wishes wide receiver Puka Nacua received more recognition for his role in the postseason push.

"He's really special," McVay, who said Nacua would "get my vote" for Offensive Rookie of the Year, told reporters, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "But the best part about him is, he doesn't worry about those things. He worries about just being a great teammate, continuing to improve his game. [I] sure love this team. And he's one of those guys that you really love."

Nacua had nine catches for 164 yards and one touchdown during the win, far outpacing teammate Cooper Kupp (six catches for 52 yards).

It was more of the same for the rookie pass-catcher, who has 96 catches for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

The problem for Nacua when it comes to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year is how difficult it is for position players to outlast quarterbacks in major award voting. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been excellent for the Houston Texans this season while completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,631 yards, 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Houston went 3-13-1 last season but sits at 8-6 and in the playoff race in large part because of Stroud's brilliance.