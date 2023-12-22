Alvin Kamara, Saints Disappoint Fans After Costly Loss to Rams in NFL Playoff Picture

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

With the New Orleans Saints' playoff hopes on the line, five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was held to a season-low 19 rushing yards Thursday night during a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints fell to 7-8 on the season and will remain outside the playoff bubble heading into Week 16.

Kamara surprised fans with his limited yards gained on nine carries, in addition to 16 receiving yards on five catches.

Kamara wasn't the only piece of the Saints' offense that didn't live up to fans' expectations.

Quarterback Derek Carr threw a costly interception in the third quarter and was unable to get much offense going until the fourth, when the Saints were already facing what felt like an insurmountable deficit.

Overall the Rams offense gained 462 total yards and converted their single fourth down attempt, while the Saints were held to 339 yards and went 0-3 on fourth downs.