    Alvin Kamara, Saints Disappoint Fans After Costly Loss to Rams in NFL Playoff Picture

    Julia StumbaughDecember 22, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 10: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on December 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    With the New Orleans Saints' playoff hopes on the line, five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was held to a season-low 19 rushing yards Thursday night during a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

    The Saints fell to 7-8 on the season and will remain outside the playoff bubble heading into Week 16.

    Kamara surprised fans with his limited yards gained on nine carries, in addition to 16 receiving yards on five catches.

    Jalen's birthday month @JalenReeves_10

    Alvin Kamara has 9 carries for 19 yards, this playcalling is actually criminal

    TheRealSteel @ThatRealSteel

    Alvin Kamara gotta get out of New Orleans man.

    Dylan Mehl @DylanMehl

    Like this tweet if you're looking up Alvin Kamara to make sure he's ALIVE

    Chris @SeaweedsRevenge

    Saints have an elite pass-catching RB in Kamara. So what's the plan tonight? Run him up the middle for 0-2 yards. Solid. 😒

    ixSuccess @ixSuccess

    Once upon a time Alvin Kamara was just as good as CMC. I think environment change is needed for Kamara as well

    Kamara wasn't the only piece of the Saints' offense that didn't live up to fans' expectations.

    Quarterback Derek Carr threw a costly interception in the third quarter and was unable to get much offense going until the fourth, when the Saints were already facing what felt like an insurmountable deficit.

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    no QB is better at driving to just outside FG range to set up a perfect punt &amp; pin opportunity or a failed 4th &amp; short like Derek Carr

    The Legend of MagicM MMA @MagicM_MMABets

    Not fully sure Derek Carr understands if you don't convert 4th down you lose the ball.

    Billy Gomila @BillyGomila

    I've never seen a QB and receivers look at each other like "what are you doing?/No, what are YOU doing?" as much as Derek Carr and this Saints group. It looks like they've never practiced together

    Overall the Rams offense gained 462 total yards and converted their single fourth down attempt, while the Saints were held to 339 yards and went 0-3 on fourth downs.

    Diamond Daem 💎 @DiamondDaem

    Saints issues on offense deeper than a QB . This a coaching and talent issue

    Jimbo👑 @jimboTwofour7

    Asking for competence from the Saints offense is just too much. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>

    Mike @mike_h1990

    Just feels like this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> offense is stuck in a time warp. They are light years away from the top, modern NFL offenses we see every week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsLAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsLAR</a>

    Although the Saints' hopes of a playoff spot took a hit with Thursday night's loss, they still have a shot thanks to a pair of upcoming games against NFC opponents, including a New Year's Eve contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.