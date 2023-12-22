Alvin Kamara, Saints Disappoint Fans After Costly Loss to Rams in NFL Playoff Picture

Alvin Kamara, Saints Disappoint Fans After Costly Loss to Rams in NFL Playoff PictureDecember 22, 2023
With the New Orleans Saints' playoff hopes on the line, five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara was held to a season-low 19 rushing yards Thursday night during a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Saints fell to 7-8 on the season and will remain outside the playoff bubble heading into Week 16.
Kamara surprised fans with his limited yards gained on nine carries, in addition to 16 receiving yards on five catches.
Kamara wasn't the only piece of the Saints' offense that didn't live up to fans' expectations.
Quarterback Derek Carr threw a costly interception in the third quarter and was unable to get much offense going until the fourth, when the Saints were already facing what felt like an insurmountable deficit.
Overall the Rams offense gained 462 total yards and converted their single fourth down attempt, while the Saints were held to 339 yards and went 0-3 on fourth downs.
Mike @mike_h1990
Just feels like this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> offense is stuck in a time warp. They are light years away from the top, modern NFL offenses we see every week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NOvsLAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NOvsLAR</a>
Although the Saints' hopes of a playoff spot took a hit with Thursday night's loss, they still have a shot thanks to a pair of upcoming games against NFC opponents, including a New Year's Eve contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.