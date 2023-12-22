X

NFL

    Cam Newton Wants to Be Panthers Team President, Would Take Incentive-Based Contract

    Andrew PetersDecember 22, 2023

    NFL football player Cam Newton watches play between Howard and Florida A&M during the first half of an NCAA Celebration Bowl football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
    AP Photo/Mike Stewart

    Cam Newton has made his pitch to be the new team president of the Carolina Panthers.

    The former Panthers' quarterback, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015-16 season, believes he could run the franchise well. Amid the Panthers struggles and tickets being sold at a shockingly-low price, Newton explained to Panthers' owner David Tepper why he would be a good fit for the job on his show, 4th and 1 with Cam Newton.

    "Consider this my official job interview," Newton said (22:30 mark). "Listen, we see this clip. I mean, granted it, it's embarrassing to say the least. But I take this time to really put my bid in the hat to bring me on as team president. Now granted, I know you're a business man and I know you're about your coin, cool. But, if you allow me, with your blessings and graces, bring my talents to the executive kind of position, I can not only hold you accountable, but I can hold everybody else accountable too."

    But Newton knows that the paycheck for team president isn't small, so he wants his potential contract to be incentive based rather than a traditional salary.

    "I don't want you to give me no money," Newton said. "Have my contract be all incentive based. And in that regard, I guarantee you, you will get an ROI."

    Perhaps a change in leadership could be what the Panthers need. Carolina has had a horrific 2-14 season, and the Panthers are threatening to win just two games for the first time since 2010.

    Cam Newton Wants to Be Panthers Team President, Would Take Incentive-Based Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Newton led the franchise to victory on the field years ago, now he's ready to do it from the front office.