Cam Newton Wants to Be Panthers Team President, Would Take Incentive-Based Contract

Cam Newton Wants to Be Panthers Team President, Would Take Incentive-Based ContractDecember 22, 2023
Cam Newton has made his pitch to be the new team president of the Carolina Panthers.
The former Panthers' quarterback, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015-16 season, believes he could run the franchise well. Amid the Panthers struggles and tickets being sold at a shockingly-low price, Newton explained to Panthers' owner David Tepper why he would be a good fit for the job on his show, 4th and 1 with Cam Newton.
"Consider this my official job interview," Newton said (22:30 mark). "Listen, we see this clip. I mean, granted it, it's embarrassing to say the least. But I take this time to really put my bid in the hat to bring me on as team president. Now granted, I know you're a business man and I know you're about your coin, cool. But, if you allow me, with your blessings and graces, bring my talents to the executive kind of position, I can not only hold you accountable, but I can hold everybody else accountable too."
But Newton knows that the paycheck for team president isn't small, so he wants his potential contract to be incentive based rather than a traditional salary.
"I don't want you to give me no money," Newton said. "Have my contract be all incentive based. And in that regard, I guarantee you, you will get an ROI."
Perhaps a change in leadership could be what the Panthers need. Carolina has had a horrific 2-14 season, and the Panthers are threatening to win just two games for the first time since 2010.
Newton led the franchise to victory on the field years ago, now he's ready to do it from the front office.