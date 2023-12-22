Cam Newton Wants to Be Panthers Team President, Would Take Incentive-Based Contract

AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Cam Newton has made his pitch to be the new team president of the Carolina Panthers.

The former Panthers' quarterback, who led them to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015-16 season, believes he could run the franchise well. Amid the Panthers struggles and tickets being sold at a shockingly-low price, Newton explained to Panthers' owner David Tepper why he would be a good fit for the job on his show, 4th and 1 with Cam Newton.

"Consider this my official job interview," Newton said (22:30 mark). "Listen, we see this clip. I mean, granted it, it's embarrassing to say the least. But I take this time to really put my bid in the hat to bring me on as team president. Now granted, I know you're a business man and I know you're about your coin, cool. But, if you allow me, with your blessings and graces, bring my talents to the executive kind of position, I can not only hold you accountable, but I can hold everybody else accountable too."

But Newton knows that the paycheck for team president isn't small, so he wants his potential contract to be incentive based rather than a traditional salary.

"I don't want you to give me no money," Newton said. "Have my contract be all incentive based. And in that regard, I guarantee you, you will get an ROI."

Perhaps a change in leadership could be what the Panthers need. Carolina has had a horrific 2-14 season, and the Panthers are threatening to win just two games for the first time since 2010.