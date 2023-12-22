Seahawks' Geno Smith: 'Feel Pretty Good' After Groin Injury; Hopes to Play vs. Titans

Michael Owens/Getty Images

After missing a pair of games with a groin injury, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is hopeful to be back on the field this week against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith was hoping to play in Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll decided to start Drew Lock. Lock led Seattle to a 20-17 upset over the Eagles. Smith was active for the game, but he didn't play.

This week, he's looking to be the starter. Per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams, Smith feels good about his recovery.

"I feel pretty good," Smith said. "Still getting better."

Smith was also asked whether he expects to play on Sunday and he said he "would hope so."

Smith has started in all but two games this season, throwing for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.

The Seahawks are looking to carve their way into the playoffs over the course of the final three games against the Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. If Seattle can win the three very manageable games, it would like mean a trip to the playoffs. Having their starting quarterback in the mix would be huge for the Seahawks.

Lock managed well in Smith's absence, though. The backup quarterback had 208 passing yards and a touchdown, mounting a 92-yard game-winning drive in the final minutes.

Having to miss the game knowing he could have played was hard, but Smith ultimately respected the decision.

"Obviously, I was hurt by it. I want to go out there and compete," Smith said. "I want to play any chance that I get. But I do understand that he's got to make the decision for the team and also for me, to kind of protect me from myself at times. Had to deal with it and move on and go out there and support the guys. So, that was my main focus once I learned that I wouldn't be able to play."

Now, Smith is looking to ride the momentum from last week's game as he makes his return.

Smith has gotten comfortable as Seattle's starter, taking over last season and starting all 17 games. Earning a starting spot last season was the first full-time starting job Smith had held since his first and second years in the NFL with the New York Jets, where he was drafted in 2013. Last season, Smith threw for 4,482 yards and 30 touchdowns.