Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Bills' Cook Top Madden 24 Ratings Update After Week 15

Even without injured star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to target Sunday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa racked up 224 passing yards and a touchdown.

In addition to a 30-0 shutout of the New York Jets, the feat earned Tagovailoa a plus-1 boost from EA Sports in Madden 24.

Tagovailoa now holds an overall rating of 90.

EA Sports also gave a boost to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (plus-2, now 81 overall).

Cook racked up a season-high 179 yards on the ground, while scoring both a rushing and receiving touchdown, during the Bills' 31-10 Sunday win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Other notable ratings increases included Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (plus-1, now 84 overall), Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (plus-1, now 85 overall) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (plus-1, now 83 overall.)

Sweat recorded 3.5 sacks in the Bears' last two games while adding 12 combined tackles, seven quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one pass defensed over the stretch.

Meanwhile, Madubuike has put up a combined 2.0 sacks in two straight Ravens victories. He has 12.0 sacks on the season so far to double his previous career high.