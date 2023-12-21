Cowboys' Micah Parsons Talks Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: He 'Knows I Am Faster Than Him'

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Micah Parsons still believes he is faster than Tyreek Hill two years after beating the Miami Dolphins' wide receiver in the NFL's Fastest Man Challenge at the Pro Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys' linebacker will face off against Hill and the Dolphins on Sunday. While Parsons knows he is faster than Hill, he dreads playing him because of the extra effort he has to put in, per The Athletic's Jon Machota:

"Tyreek knows I am faster than him. …It's not fun at all when you're getting ready to go against someone like Tyreek Hill because I know I got to run faster than I ever have all year. I might hit a miles per hour mach speed chasing someone like him. … It's fascinating to watch it, but when you're actually playing in it, it's like, 'Ahh damn, I gotta deal with this s--t now, damn.' But it's cool. Tyreek Hill hooked me up with some tickets for my fam coming down for the Christmas game. That's a blessing. I'm just excited to play."

As far as a rematch of the Fastest Man Competition, Parsons is uncertain whether it will happen. Parsons said he has no plans of being at the Pro Bowl this year, which would likely be the venue for the rematch, per Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

"I don't know. I don't plan on being in the Pro Bowl," Parsons said. "Maybe Tyreek. I plan on spending my time here getting ready for something bigger. The rematch is whenever its set and date."

This week, the Cowboys are looking for a big win over the Dolphins after suffering an embarrassing 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, which snapped a five-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Dolphins will be looking to pull out a win over the Cowboys to prove themselves as capable of winning against tough opponents.

The Cowboys sit at the top of the NFC East, but need to continue winning to claim the division over the Philadelphia Eagles. If both the Eagles and the Cowboys win their remaining games, the Eagles will win the tiebreaker thanks to strength of victory.

Parsons and Hill are both having great respective years. Parsons has collected 46 tackles and 12.5 sacks and Hill has notched 1,542 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.