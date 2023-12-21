Jalen Hurts Clarifies Comments on Eagles Commitment: 'Everything Starts With Me'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts called out the Philadelphia Eagles for not being "committed enough" after a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, and on Thursday he clarified what he meant by those comments.

Per NFL.com's Nick Shook, the quarterback wasn't blaming his teammates, but rather reflecting on his own performance and looking at what he needs to do better moving forward, as well as what the team can do better as a unit.

"What I'm saying is everything starts with me. I set the tone. I'm the temperature," Hurts said. "I set the temperature for the room, I set all of that. I'm challenging myself to be better in all aspects. I know the standard I hold myself to. I put that standard out there.

"The reality is everyone else is held to that standard, too. The only ones that matters is my teammates. The only one that matters is my coaches. ... Just challenging myself to be everything I need to be for this team. It takes true togetherness to win, and winning is hard to do. You've got to accept the challenges of what comes with that."

Hurts threw for 143 yards on Monday, dishing out two crucial interceptions in the fourth quarter.

The loss on Monday marked the third straight for the Eagles and hurt their chances of winning the NFC East. They will take on the New York Giants this Monday with a chance to get back on track with just three games remaining this season.

Despite sitting in second place in the NFC East behind the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles can still win the division. If Philadelphia wins its remaining games — two against the Giants and one against the Arizona Cardinals — it will win the NFC East.

If the Cowboys also win out, the Eagles would win the tie breaker thanks to strength of victory. The Eagles' wins have come against teams with a combined 69 wins and the Cowboys' have come against teams with a combined 53 wins, giving the edge to Philadelphia.

The Giants have been hot recently, winning three of their last four games, but the Eagles should manage well against the division opponent next week.

For Hurts, getting things together to close out the season starts with his leadership.

"Just pressing forward, we've got a great opportunity in front of us," Hurts said. "You can find beauty in everything. Positives in everything. ... That's why I believe this is just something that we're going through. At the end of the day we've got to go out there and play. We've got to come in here and go to work, be intentional in what we're doing. Have some consistency about ourselves, and remain focused."

One of Hurts' main struggles this season has been turnovers. The fourth-year quarterback has thrown 12 interceptions this year — double the number of interceptions he threw a season ago. On Monday, those interceptions likely cost the Eagles the game.