Eagles' A.J. Brown Says NFL Should Eliminate MNF, Cites Recovery Time for Players

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been Monday Night Football regulars this season, but wide receiver A.J. Brown would prefer that not to be the case.

During an interview with DraftKings, Brown said he believes the NFL should eliminate Monday night games so players have more time to recover before their next contests.

"It's a short week, and right after the game you only get a certain amount of time for your body to recover," he said. "It speeds up the process, and that adds onto the wear and tear of practice. It gets difficult."

The Eagles are a high-profile team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, so it comes as no surprise they were given four Monday night games this year. After all, the league frequently puts its marquee teams in the standalone Monday windows, and Philadelphia fits the bill.

It defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. However, it lost to the Seattle Seahawks this past Monday and faces the New York Giants on Monday for the upcoming week's slate of games.

Brown is certainly right about Monday night games impacting players and teams during the ensuing week.

There is less preparation and recovery time, especially at this time of year when teams are fighting for playoff positioning and surely looking to maximize their available practice windows.

However, Monday Night Football likely isn't going anywhere.

Unlike more recent Thursday night games, there is a long tradition of high-profile contests being played on Mondays. What's more, massive television rights deals mean more money for the league and its teams.

Rather than decreasing the number of Monday night games, the league actually moved in the opposite direction and recently added one for the playoffs during Super Wild Card Weekend starting with the 2021 season.