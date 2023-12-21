Trent Brown: 'Everybody' on Patriots Thought Malik Cunningham Deserved Shot to Be QB

AP Photo/Steven Senne

As the New England Patriots have played musical chairs at the quarterback position with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe taking turns, offensive tackle Trent Brown is lamenting that Malik Cunningham never got a chance to showcase his ability with the team.

Speaking to Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports, Brown said "everybody on the team" felt like Cunningham should have been given an opportunity to play when the Patriots were making changes.

Brown went on to say "the most exciting drive" the offense has had at Gillette Stadium all season came in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans when Cunningham led their only touchdown drive.

Cunningham was one of the quarterbacks Louisville used in 2018 to succeed Lamar Jackson. He became the full-time starter in 2019 and played five years with the program before signing with the Patriots in April as an undrafted free agent.

The Patriots initially brought Cunningham in as a wide receiver. He admitted during training camp to being "overwhelmed" at times by the position change, but he also got reps at quarterback for a period of time.

When head coach Bill Belichick was deciding on a quarterback going into Week 12 against the New York Giants, Cunningham told Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald he hadn't taken regular practice reps at the position since Week 6 when he was the No. 2 option on the depth chart.

Belichick told reporters they "didn't move" Cunningham back to wide receiver because "been playing wide receiver all year. And he's also played some at quarterback."

The Patriots waived Cunningham twice, in August and October, before signing him back to the practice squad. He was signed off the practice squad by the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 13.

Several Patriots players, including Brown, wished Cunningham well after he joined the Ravens.

Playing in Baltimore reunited Jackson and Cunningham, who redshirted at Louisville during Lamar's final college season in 2017.

The Patriots have been a mess on offense all season. They rank last in points (13.3) and 28th in yards (285.3) per game. They've been held to 10 points or fewer five times in 14 games, including three consecutive games from Weeks 10 through 13.