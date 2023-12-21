Randy Moss Reveals His NFL WR Mount Rushmore; Includes Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Randy Moss is undeniably one of the best wide receivers of all time, but who does he view as being in the same elite category?

Joining Kevin Hart on LOL Network's Cold As Balls, Moss was asked who he would include in his wide receiver Mount Rushmore.

While he admitted it was a "tough" question, he didn't hesitate in his response, listing himself, Terrell Owens, Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson (12:40 mark) as the greatest wide receivers of all time.

Moss spent much of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, which selected him in the first round of the 1998 draft. He also played for the then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

The 46-year-old ranks second in Vikings history with 587 receptions, 9,316 yards and 92 touchdowns. He also ranks second in NFL history with 156 receiving touchdowns and third with 15,292 receiving yards.

Additionally, he earned Six Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pros, the 1998 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018. He retired from the NFL after the 2012 season.

Owens, who was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 1996 draft. He spent eight years with the franchise and also suited up for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 50-year-old ranks second in 49ers history in receptions (592), yards (8,572), and touchdowns (81). He also ranks second in NFL history with 15,934 receiving yards and he's tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns in league history with 153.

Owens was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. He retired after the 2010 season.

Rice is widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver in Niners history. He spent 16 seasons with the franchise and also played for the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks before hanging up the cleats after the 2004 season.

The 61-year-old holds almost every major career receiving record in NFL history. He ranks first in league history in most touchdowns (208), most pass receptions (1,549), most receiving touchdowns (197) and most receiving yards (22,895).

Additionally, Rice is a three-time Super Bowl champion, 13-time Pro Bowler, 10-time All-Pro and two-time Offensive Player of the Year, among other accolades. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

Johnson spent his entire nine-year career with the Detroit Lions. He holds the record for most receiving yards in a season (1,964), among other accolades, and holds Detroit's franchise records for career receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619), receiving touchdowns (83) and receiving yards per game (86.1).