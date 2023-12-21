Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas on Backlash from Fans Online: 'It's a Line You Can't Cross'

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas knows there is a difference between routine criticism and fans going too far.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News noted one fan posted Thomas' phone number on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, following the Cowboys' 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. What's more, another fan posted fellow safety Jayron Kearse's home address.

"I can take criticism," Thomas said. "But you do cross a line when you start doing dumb stuff like that, for real. It's a line you can't cross when you start sharing people's addresses and numbers and stuff. At the end of the day, this is still a game. People got a life."

Watkins explained the interactions started when Kearse posted a highlight of a play and questioned why he was penalized for it. Thomas also defended Kearse with posts of his own.

However, a number of fans reacted critically given the defense's overall struggles against the Bills with the address and phone numbers eventually being posted.

"I had to change my number," Thomas said. "People [were] texting me, calling me. I'm like damn, bro. I don't even know how people can leak your number."

The Cowboys are always going to be under the spotlight and invite more scrutiny as "America's Team" with a large fanbase and millions more watching their high-profile games on television. That will naturally lead to more criticism when they play poorly.

Still, there is a difference between fair criticism and the irresponsible posting of players' personal information.

As for the game in question, Buffalo cruised to a blowout victory with James Cook running for 179 yards and a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown, while the Bills defense largely kept Dak Prescott and Co. in check.

Fortunately for the Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Seattle Seahawks. That kept Dallas in first place in the NFC East, although it faces difficult back-to-back games against the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions in the next two.