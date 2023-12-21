Report: SEC Has 'More Opposition Than Interest' in Adding FSU, Miami, Clemson

James Gilbert/Getty Images

While the likes of Florida State, Miami and Clemson could depart the ACC for greener pastures, it appears the SEC may not be interested in adding any of those schools to its ranks.

An SEC source told Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports that he believes "there is more opposition than interest" from the conference in adding the Seminoles, Hurricanes and Tigers.

All three schools have been rumored as potential candidates for the SEC if the conference decides to expand further.

However, Wetzel notes that "the SEC's goal is to play a level of football that appeals to a national audience," and the conference already has programs in Florida and South Carolina. He added that "any move on FSU and/or the others would be defensive, mainly to block the Big Ten from gaining a foothold in the region."

The college football landscape has changed drastically over the last year, with the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma and the Big Ten adding USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

With the SEC and Big Ten essentially becoming super conferences, elite programs like Florida State want a piece of the action.

The Seminoles are actively looking for a new conference after the football program was left out of the College Football Playoff after going undefeated. There is also a widening revenue gap between the ACC and other conferences, which is making the conference's elite schools want out.

Florida State has already called a special board of trustees meeting for Friday, reportedly to discuss the school's long-term athletic future, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson.