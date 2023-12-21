Steelers' Jaylen Warren on Viral George Pickens Video: 'I Would Have Blocked for Him'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren addressed recent comments from George Pickens about his lack of effort on a block during Saturday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Pickens told reporters on Tuesday he was "just trying to prevent the Tank Dell situation" when the Houston Texans wide receiver was injured blocking on a run play against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

"I ain't want to get an injury," Pickens added. "When you stay on the block too low, you can get ran up on very easily."

Asked about those comments from his teammate, Warren said "some people play the game differently," adding "I would have blocked for him" if the situation was reversed.

The play in question came late in the first quarter when Warren was pitched the ball on a 1st-and-goal from the Colts' seven-yard line. He appeared to have a lane into the end zone before Indianapolis cornerback Jaylon Jones closed from the side to prevent a score.

Replays showed Pickens essentially graze Jones' jersey by extending one hand after taking a few steps down the field. The Steelers were able to get a touchdown on Mitchell Trubisky's sneak on 4th-and-goal from the one.

This isn't the first time this season a Steelers wide receiver has come under fire for giving questionable effort on a play. Diontae Johnson appeared to give up on a play when he could have attempted to recover a fumble and/or make a tackle when Warren fumbled against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

Pickens was previously questioned about posting images along with the caption "Free Me" on his Instagram Stories in November. It was around that same time he wiped all mentions to the Steelers from his social media, though they have since been added back.

Pickens told reporters the situation happened when he was "clearing out" his Instagram page and it had "nothing to do with the Steelers at all."

For the flaws he's shown on the field, Pickens has been Pittsburgh's most productive wide receiver this season. The 22-year-old leads the team in targets (91), receptions (52), receiving yards (814) and yards per reception (15.7).

Tensions are mounting in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers search for answers after losing four of their last five games. They have fallen to .500 overall (7-7) and are one game out of a playoff spot, but there are currently five teams with 8-6 records.