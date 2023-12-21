Former NFL Exec Describes Eagles' Culture as 'Clown Show' amid 3-Game Losing Streak

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

It appears the Philadelphia Eagles' culture may not be one to be admired after all.

A former NFL executive described the Eagles' culture as a "clown show" while speaking with Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer amid the franchise's three-game losing streak.

The Eagles have lost to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during their three-game losing streak.

While the Birds have already locked up a playoff spot, they've managed to blow their lead in the NFC in the process and now own the No. 5 seed while the 49ers and Cowboys are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has also fallen out of the MVP race over Philadelphia's three-game slide. Since the beginning of December, the 25-year-old has completed just 59.2 percent of his passes for 638 yards and one touchdown against one interception, in addition to rushing for 132 yards and three scores.

For comparison, he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,697 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions over the team's first 11 games, in addition to rushing for 410 yards and 11 scores.

Hurts has also placed some of the blame on his teammates, indicating that the he doesn't think the team is "committed enough." And Hayes noted that veterans like AJ Brown and Darius Slay haven't set a good example over the last few weeks.

Both have taken to social media to respond to criticism amid the team's losing streak, and Brown has voiced his frustration about his usage throughout the season.

Additionally, the Eagles recently stripped defensive coordinator Sean Desai of play-calling duties, giving the job to Matt Patricia, which many questioned after the team gave up a 92-yard game-winning touchdown drive to the Seahawks last week.

Amid the chaos, Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro has also been banned from the sideline for the remainder of the season following an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.