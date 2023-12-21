Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Named 2023 AP Male Athlete of the Year; 2nd Win in 3 Years

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The year is nearing an end, but that's not stopping Shohei Ohtani from racking up more awards for his performance during the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

On Thursday, the Associated Press announced Ohtani has been named its Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in the past three years.

Ohtani will add the AP Male Athlete of the Year award to his 2023 trophy case that already includes the American League MVP, Hank Aaron Award, AL Outstanding Player from the Players Choice Awards and Silver Slugger Award.

The 29-year-old joins an illustrious list of iconic athletes that includes Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Michael Phelps who have won the AP Male Athlete of the Year award multiple times.

This past season was arguably the best of Ohtani's career. He set career-highs in batting average (.304), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654) and led the AL with 44 homers in 135 games as a hitter for the Los Angeles Angels.

On the mound, Ohtani had a 3.14 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 137 innings before an elbow injury prevented him from pitching after Aug. 23. His 9.0 FanGraphs' wins above replacement between his work as a hitter (6.6) and pitcher (2.4) led all MLB players.

Ohtani was also the subject of the most scrutinized free-agent pursuit in recent MLB history. He finally ended the suspense on Dec. 9 by announcing he was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The three-time All-Star signed one of the most unique contracts in sports history with a 10-year, $700 million deal that includes $680 million in deferrals to be paid out annually in $68 million installments from 2034-43.