Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Being Underdogs vs. 49ers 'Hurt My Feelings a Little Bit'

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Baltimore Ravens will be in a role they are not accustomed to in their marquee showdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

For just the second time this season, the Ravens will be the underdogs. Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the 5.5-point spread is the second-largest underdog role Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has faced in his six-year career.

Unsurprisingly, the Ravens are not happy about being considered underdogs when the two teams are tied for the best record in the NFL at 11-3. Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey admitted that the size of the spread "hurt my feelings a little bit."

"I was surprised to see that," Humphrey said. "But I definitely want to make that incorrect for sure. And hopefully some people lose some money betting with them and make some money better with us."

The Ravens have been favored in 62 out of 75 regular-season games with Jackson as their starting quarterback. The 2019 NFL MVP has a 9-4 record as an outright underdog, so he's not worried about being in that role.

"I don't want them to pick us," Jackson said. "I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we're doubted and [when] people aren't choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February. That's all I ask."

The only other time the Ravens were the underdogs this season was in Week 2 when they faced the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore wound up upsetting Cincinnati 27-24.

Luckily for the Ravens, underdog teams have won the last seven Monday Night Football games, which is the longest such streak in MNF history.

When asked if being underdogs will be used in messaging to players this week leading up to the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh smiled and said, "It was mentioned, sure."