Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'Couldn't Care Less' About Critics amid Recent Inconsistency

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't worried about the outside noise as his team chases the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

During a Wednesday press conference, he addressed critiques that Tyreek Hill and the rest of his supporting cast is what makes him successful and told reporters he doesn't listen to the narratives:

"Everyone wants to make this about me, about Tyreek—please, keep pushing it to Tyreek. Make it about Tyreek. I understand that my platform and who I am in this league as a quarterback makes me polarizing. Whether I'm the best, whether I'm the worst, I [couldn't] care less. I don't listen to it. ... At the end of the day, I really don't care. But if [Dolphins communications] does share it with me, I mean, I keep receipts. We all have a way of how we do things, but all the narratives about it—yeah, sure. I am only good with Tyreek, you're right. That is the only time I'm at my best.

"You're right, I'm only good when Jaylen [Waddle] is in. I couldn't care less about it. Sure ... I'm only as good as Raheem Mostert allows me to be. That's what the narrative needs to be. And we're able to win games and we're able to go where we want to go as a team. I am the worst football player if that's what you want. I don't care. I really don't. So, whatever it is, whatever you need on your show, take clips out of what I just said. Do it. Do what you need to do. I'm just here to do my job, and my job is to help our guys win games."

Hill suffered an ankle injury and was limited during Miami's Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans and didn't play in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa threw for 240 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in the loss to Tennessee and then threw for 224 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions against the Jets. The Dolphins managed just 290 total yards against New York and struggled in key moments in the loss to the Titans.

Miami is still the No. 2 seed in the AFC at 10-4 and will have the opportunity to pass the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens since the two teams face each other in Week 17.

However, Tagovailoa has just four touchdown passes to two interceptions in the last four games. He also hasn't reached the 300-yard mark a single time in that stretch.

Yet to hear him tell it, all that matters is that the Dolphins are winning. And they have been doing plenty of that with a talented roster that includes Hill, Mostert and Waddle surrounding Tagovailoa.

Having an impressive supporting cast doesn't prevent a quarterback from receiving individual attention. In fact, the NFL just announced that Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers are the two leading vote-getters for the Pro Bowl Games at the quarterback position.

Purdy is also seen as an MVP candidate even though his supporting cast features Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.