Report: Kicking Balls for Patriots vs. Chiefs Weren't Properly Inflated By Officials

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

It sounds like the New England Patriots have found themselves in another "deflategate" situation.

According to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, an error by the officiating staff in this past Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs caused the footballs used by each team's kicking units to be underinflated by two pounds.

The "K-Balls" were examined at halftime following complaints by both teams and were found to weigh 11 pounds instead of the legal limit of 13.5, sources told Daniels. In the first half, both Patriots kicker Chad Ryland and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker missed field goals because the underinflated balls didn't travel well in the Foxborough weather. Once they were inflated to the proper weight of 13.5 pounds, they traveled farther in the second half.

"They were all sitting around at 11 PSI. The threshold is usually 13.5," a source told Daniels. "[The Patriots] told the refs they were a little underinflated or they felt that way. At halftime, they confirmed and obviously put air in them."

The issue first became apparent on the game's opening kickoff from Butker, as it landed at the 3-yard line and allowed Jalen Raegor to make a return. Butker has had 87.1 percent of his kickoffs go for touchbacks this season. He also was a perfect 23-of-23 on field-goal attempts before missing a 39-yard attempt in the first quarter.

With each kick, punt or kickoff by either team, it became more and more clear that something was amiss. However, it's unknown where exactly the error occurred since officials are supposed to weigh the balls before the opening kickoff.