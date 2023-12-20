Tua Tagovailoa, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy Lead 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Voting Update

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The San Francisco 49ers are dominating on the field and in Pro Bowl voting.

But they don't have the top spot when it comes to the overall votes.

That honor belongs to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who leads all voters as of Wednesday with 175,772. He is followed by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and 49ers tight end George Kittle in the top five:

The full rosters will be announced on Jan. 3 for the Pro Bowl Games, which are being held in Orlando, Florida, this season.

It will be stretched out over multiple days and include the Pro Bowl Skills Show where players compete in various competitions. There will also be a flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 4, to conclude the weekend of festivities.

Given that three of the top-five vote-getters play for the 49ers, it comes as no surprise they have received the most votes by team.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, interior linebacker Fred Warner, punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long-snapper Taybor Pepper also lead the NFC in votes in their respective positions.

Miami is the second-highest team in terms of total votes with running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, long-snapper Blake Ferguson, return specialist Braxton Berrios and special teams player Duke Riley leading the AFC in their respective positions.

While the 49ers and Dolphins players are surely pleased to be receiving so much love from voters, they will have their eyes on a bigger prize leading up to the Pro Bowl Games.

San Francisco is the No. 1 seed in the NFC standings at 11-3, while Miami is the No. 2 seed in the AFC standings at 10-4. It is not a stretch to suggest the two teams could face each other in the Super Bowl, which would mean a number of replacement players may be needed at the Pro Bowl Games.